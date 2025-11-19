A group of 272 eminent citizens, including 16 judges, 123 retired bureaucrats and 133 former armed forces officers, has issued a strongly worded open letter condemning what they describe as “venomous rhetoric” by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress against the Election Commission of India. The signatories expressed “grave concern” over repeated attempts to undermine constitutional institutions, stating that some political leaders are “resorting to provocative but unsubstantiated accusations” as part of a theatrical political strategy. The letter notes that after targeting the armed forces, judiciary and Parliament, similar attacks are now being directed at the Election Commission. It highlights Rahul Gandhi’s recent claim that he has “100 per cent proof” of “vote theft” by the poll body, calling such assertions conspiratorial and damaging to India’s democratic fabric. They warned that such narratives risk damaging the credibility of institutions central to India’s democratic framework. ‘SIR Is for Deleting Votes, Not for Adding Names’: Congress to Hold Rally on SIR Issue in Delhi in First Week of December.

272 Eminent Citizens Slam Rahul Gandhi

272 eminent citizens, consisting of 16 Judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, including 14 Ambassadors, 133 retired armed forces officers, write an open letter condemning the LoP and the Congress Party’s attempts to tarnish constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India.… pic.twitter.com/lcHnboFV57 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

