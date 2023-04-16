BLACKPINK will be the fourth ever female act to headline Allegiant Stadium after Taylor Swift, Beyonce and P!nk. The K-pop group has been achieving many feats recently and have become the most subscribed and viewed artists on YouTube. Congratulations to BLACKPINK! BLACKPINK Makes YouTube History by Becoming the Most-Viewed and Subscribed-Artist on the Platform.

Watch BLACKPINK's Update Here:

BLACKPINK is set to become the fourth female act to ever headline the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, joining Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and P!nk. pic.twitter.com/fDx7aS4lBV — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

