BLACKPINK has just made YouTube history as the K-POP group has become the most-viewed and subscribed-artist in the history of the platform. Hitting 86 million followers on the platform with almost 30 billion views, to say the K-POP group is popular would be quite the understatement. BLACKPINK Reportedly To Leave YG Entertainment, Will Change Their Management Label to THE BLACK LABEL; Deets Inside (View Tweet)

Check Out the Tweet:

#BLACKPINK is now the most-viewed and most-subscribed-to artist in the history of YouTube. pic.twitter.com/ELpeHAwod4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2023

