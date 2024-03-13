K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK's vocalist Jisoo is a generous soul. The K-pop star recently made headlines after she donated a considerable amount to charity. Jisoo, who is known for her philanthropic works, has reportedly donated all her earnings from her personal YouTube channel to charity. The K-pop star made donations towards Save the Children. The funds donated by Jisso will be used to support the creation of mangrove forests in Ca Mau, Vietnam. Jisoo's YouTube channel has almost 5 million subscribers since its launch in 2023. Recently, the K-pop star announced the launch of her label BLISSOO for her individual activities. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches BLISSOO: 10 Other K-Pop Idols Who Established Their Own Solo Agencies.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Donates Profits From YouTube Channel To Save the Children:

