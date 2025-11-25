Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soon Jae, regarded as one of the country's greatest and most influential performers, has died at the age of 91. According to Korean media, the actor's family and agency SG Way Entertainment confirmed that he breathed his last on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Soon Jae was one of the oldest active actors in Korea and starred in around 140 dramas, including I'll Become a Man, See and See Again, What on Earth is Love, The Great King and The King's Face. As per local media. Lee Soon Jae's funeral will be held on November 27 at Asan Medical Centre's hall. The actor is survived by his wife and two children. Jimmy Cliff, Legendary Reggae Singer and ‘The Harder They Come’ Star, Dies at 81.

