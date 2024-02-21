BLACKPINK's Jisoo has taken her solo career into her own hands by launching her very own agency, BLISSOO. As a subsidiary under the umbrella of Biomom Inc, and with her brother at the helm as the CEO, Jisoo's decision is not just a business venture; it's a personal statement. The name BLISSOO itself is a nod to her journey, combining the words "bliss" and "Jisoo," showcasing her vision and hands-on approach to her solo endeavours. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Launches Her Solo Agency BLISSOO, Unveils Official Website.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches BLISSOO

Jisoo has officially announced her agency BLISSOO. pic.twitter.com/fYc25Rl8de — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) February 21, 2024

But Jisoo isn't alone in this trend. As K-pop idols rise to fame, they often find themselves at a crossroads. Traditionally, the path forward has been through established management companies, but as they reach greater heights, many idols are choosing to take control of their own destinies. This shift is largely influenced by the Hallyu wave, which has seen Korean artists become household names globally.

As Jisoo starts her own solo agency, here’s a look at some other K-pop idols who took a similar step in past and are now carrying out their solo activities under their own agencies.

Jennie - Odd Atelier

Following the expiration of her contract with YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim established Odd Atelier (OA) for her solo activities in November last year. This move allows Jennie to take charge of her solo ventures and define her career path.

Blackpink's Jennie's Instagram Story

Lisa - LLOUD

Lisa, another member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, recently established her solo agency called LLOUD. On February 8, Lisa, who is both a Thai rapper and K-pop idol, confirmed the establishment of her agency and introduced it to the world.

Blackpink's LISA's Instagram Story

DO's Company Soosoo

After 13 years with SM Entertainment, EXO's DO. (Do Kyung Soo) set up his own solo agency, Company Soosoo. While still working with SM Entertainment for group promotions, DO now has the freedom to manage his individual activities independently.

EXO's DO and his solo agency logo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Baekhyun's INB100

Another EXO member, Baekhyun, left SM Entertainment in 2023 to establish INB100. This agency handles his individual promotions and those of the EXO-CBX unit. It also manages the promotions of fellow EXO-CBX members Xiumin and Chen.

EXO's Baekhyun (Photo Credits: X)

Kino's NAKED

Kino from Pentagon has ventured into his solo career with NAKED, his own agency. Formerly associated with CUBE Entertainment, Kino has more control over his solo activities and artistic direction.

Pentagon's Kino (Photo Credits: X)

Rocky's ONE FINE DAY ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky of ASTRO launched One Fine Day Entertainment after parting ways with Fantagio, the agency that managed his group debut. This agency enables Rocky to explore new avenues in his solo career.

Astro's Rocky and His One Fine Day Entertainment (Photo Credits: X)

Donghae & Eunhyuk's ODE Entertainment

Donghae and Eunhyuk, members of Super Junior, co-founded ODE Entertainment. While still collaborating with SM Entertainment for group activities, ODE focuses on their unit and solo endeavours.

Donghae & Eunhyuk (Photo Credits: X)

Jaejoong's iNKODE

Jaejoong, a former member of TVXQ, established iNKODE with a former CUBE Entertainment vice president. This agency allows Jaejoong to take control of his solo career and explore new creative projects.

Jaejoong's iNKODE: (Photo Credits: X)

Sunggyu's INFINITE Company

Sunggyu, the leader of INFINITE, founded INFINITE Company to manage the group's activities. This move came after INFINITE departed from Woollim Entertainment, providing the group more independence and creative freedom.

INFINITE's Sunggyu (Photo Credits: X)

While industry giants like SM, JYP, YG, and HYBE still wield significant power, more idols are making a bold move – setting up their own entertainment companies. This allows them to regain control, reclaim autonomy, and shape their careers according to their vision. Whether it's dissatisfaction with previous management or a desire to carve their own path, more and more idols are choosing to chart their own course. And with the rise of independently formed agencies like BLISSOO, it's clear that the tide is turning in the Korean idol industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).