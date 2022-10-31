Hyeri is filming for her new drama May I Help You? that premiered in early October. Jisoo sent a coffee truck to the location of her the filming site and Hyeri shared the pictures on Instagram with a cute caption and Jisoo responded with a comment saying "My ‘1-per-100' find strength!", which is a reference to the literal Korean title of May I Help You? Jung Hae In Attends His ‘Snowdrop’ Co-Star Jisoo’s BLACKPINK Concert and Matches Brown Hoodie With Her.

