BLACKPINK recently held a concert and many Korean celebs like Jung Hae In, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and more attended the concert to show their support. They showed up with light sticks and Jung Hae In even matched a brown hoodie with his Snowdrop co-star Jisoo. MTV EMAs 2022: Lisa Is the Only Soloist To Be Nominated for Best K-Pop, BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group To Get Nom for Best Video.

Jisoo and Jung Hae In

Attend her concert, wear matching hoodies, wear Dior jacket, took a photo just both of them, post it on his igs.. who else are the brave enough if its not Jung Haein? 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/BXqDH9P8W2 — S.S 🐰 (@always4JISOO) October 16, 2022

