BTS' Jungkook confirmed his upcoming military enlistment in December through a heartfelt message on Weverse, expressing mixed emotions about the temporary departure from his fans, ARMY. Jungkook thanked ARMY for their laughter, support, and love, acknowledging their role in supporting his dreams. Despite being cautious about asking for blind waiting during his one year and six months of service, he promised to return, having grown further, and expressed his hope for continued laughter and happiness in the lives of ARMY. The singer concluded the letter with a message of love, urging fans to take care of themselves until the day they meet again. BTS’ Jungkook Announces First-Ever Solo Album, ‘GOLDEN’ To Be Out on THIS Date!

Check What Jungkook Said On WeVerse

RT + REPLY STANDING NEXT TO JUNGKOOK WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JUNGKOOK WITH JUNGKOOK FOREVER pic.twitter.com/tyLmGS53Ee — DAILY_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) November 22, 2023

