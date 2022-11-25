BTS' Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup this year and gained attention worldwide after it was a huge success. His performance was recently shared by the Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah, on his Instagram story. Many Korean netizens reacted to his story as well. Watch: BTS Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem 'Dreamers' is Out! The K-Pop Singer Explores Qatar in The Upbeat Music Video.

View Tweet Here:

