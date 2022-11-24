The official music video of the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem "Dreamers", sung by BTS member Jungkook is out now! The song also features Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Jungkook was seen exploring Qatar while capturing the zeal for football across countries. The upbeat song is filled with picturesque sites and serves the message of respect and peace. The track ends with the optimistic refrain sung by Junkook amid dancers holding flags from all over the globe. BTS Jungkook Images & ‘Dreamers’ Performance Videos From FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Go Viral on Twitter!

Watch: FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem By BTS' Jungkook:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)