Touted to be the Indian Black Widow, the fiery and mysterious Agent Agni aka Kangana Ranaut has arrived in theatres to entertain the fans with Dhaakad. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles, the film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. Fans of Kangana pooled into the theatres to get a glimpse of the star on the big screen. They were equally satisfied and happy with the film, declaring Kangana's character as the most iconic one. Dhaakad Title Song: Kangana Ranaut Looks Absolutely Fierce in This Energetic Track.

Check Out What People Have To Say:

Praises For Kangana

#KanganaRanaut has immortalised Agent Agni in #Dhaakad Her preparation for this role makes #AgentAgni one of the most iconic character for actresses in India. She breathes fire, shows no mercy and agony. India's first super heroine character of this generation. pic.twitter.com/aZi2d0Bhgt — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) May 20, 2022

A Great Action Movie

REVIEW: #Dhaakad - A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences. MUST WATCH 4/5 — Anto M (@antomuthum) May 20, 2022

Kangana Stole The Show

Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 18, 2022

Arjun Rampal Is The Modern Venom

#DhaakadReview #Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC. While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. But, it is #SaswataChatterjee who SHINES throughout. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING 1/n pic.twitter.com/h0FOq2z1Qt — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 19, 2022

A Hollywood Experience

KANGANA RANAUT'S is going to blast , dhaakad is going to be in to another heights From IN 4 stars to dhaakad. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1) amazing action 2) amazing acting (Kangana Ranaut, Arjun,Divya,etc) 3) for risk and something new 4) Hollywood experience#KanganaRanaut #Dhaakad — Krishna Gupta (@Krishna02913734) May 20, 2022

Next-Gen Thriller

#Dhaakad is a next gen action thriller nd #KanganaRanaut u nailed it thru from entry to finish she will give u goosebumps moments throughout.For all story lovers story has twists & will keep u on d edge because of #Agni. #ArjunRampal nd #DivyaDutta too good #DhaakadReview (1/3) — RealityLive (@LockUppReview) May 20, 2022

A Great Film

