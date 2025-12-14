Actor Arjun Rampal has officially confirmed his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades and he did it in his signature calm and classy style. During a chat on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, the topic of marriage came up, leading Arjun to casually reveal that he had proposed. The understated confession immediately went viral, with fans flooding social media with love for the couple. The podcast trailer, shared online, featured the moment along with the caption, “Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72.” During the episode, Gabriella also reflected on love and parenthood, saying, “Love comes with conditions… but when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?” Arjun Rampal Birthday: Partner Gabriella Demetriades’ Heartwarming Post Thanks Actor for Teaching Her and Their Sons How to Live Life (View Pics).

Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement to Gabriella Demetriades – See Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

