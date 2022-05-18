Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in major roles is all set to release in theatres on May 20. To keep the excitement for the film high, the makers have shared the title song from the film today (May 18). Kangana can be seen in a fierce avatar as she fights baddies in this song. The Dhaakad Title Song has been composed, arranged and produced by Dhruv Ghanekar. The lyricist of the son is Ishitta Arun with Vasundhara Vee lending her vocals. Dhaakad Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal’s Actioner.

Take A Look At The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)