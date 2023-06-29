FIFTY FIFTY members have filed for suspension of their contracts because their agency ATTRAKT have failed to be transparent in their contracts. They apparently also make the members promote even when they have health issues. "The members were greatly disappointed and frustrated when the agency refused to pay attention to their voices, labeling their recent decision as an attempt by some outside forces to steal the group," said the lawyer. Astro Moonbin’s Mother Calls Out Netizens for Spreading Rumours, Shares Letter Through Agency.

View FIFTY FIFTY Update:

All four FIFTY FIFTY members have filed a lawsuit against their agency ATTRAKT to suspend their contracts. The members claim the company has failed to have transparency in financial documents and trying to have the group promote despite the members having health issues. pic.twitter.com/S4PEyZ1lyi — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)