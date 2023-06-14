After Moonbin's death on April 19, his mother released a letter on June 14 asking netizens to stop spreading rumours about her son. Fantagio shared a letter from her in which she wrote " I've seen there are baseless rumors starting in a portion of online communities. These kinds of rumors are so hard for me to see as a mother, and I'm also worried that many people will suffer damages and fans who are grieving for my son might be heartbroken because of these false rumors." ASTRO Member Moonbin Dies at 25; K-Pop Idol Found Dead in His Home.

View Full Letter Here:

Late ASTRO member Moonbin's mother asks netizens to stop spreading rumorshttps://t.co/pGxS5KS5Nv — allkpop (@allkpop) June 14, 2023

