New Delhi, December 31: Stunning visuals from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai captured the final sunset of 2025, painting a golden farewell across India. As the sun dips on this monumental year, the nation transitions into high-security festive mode, preparing for vibrant 2026 celebrations and the final midnight countdown to the new year. In Mumbai, the Marine Drive promenade was packed with onlookers as the sun set at 6:12 PM, casting a golden glow over the Arabian Sea. Simultaneously, revellers at Goa’s Miramar Beach celebrated with music and cheers as the year’s final light faded. In the East, the spires of Odisha’s Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri provided a spiritual backdrop to the evening, while at the southern tip in Kanniyakumar, the confluence of three oceans offered a panoramic farewell. Even in Lucknow, despite a winter chill, families gathered at the Gomti Riverfront to catch the final amber rays. As darkness fell, the nation shifted its gaze toward the midnight countdown to 2026. As the final light faded across these diverse landscapes, the nation embraced the end of 2025 with gratitude, shifting its focus toward a hopeful and vibrant New Year. New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks as Auckland Rings in New Year With Dazzling Display Over Iconic Sky Tower (Watch Videos).

Stunning Visuals Capture the Last Sunset of 2025 at Marine Drive

#WATCH | Mumbai: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/agMdV9O0w9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Breathtaking Visuals From Miramar Beach

#WATCH | Goa: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Miramar Beach. pic.twitter.com/gYgqKXdHQX — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Last Sunset of 2025 at Shree Jagannatha Temple

#WATCH | Odisha: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri. pic.twitter.com/V7MPfnPVok — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Kanniyakumari Witnesses the Final Sunset of 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Kanniyakumari. pic.twitter.com/fj0evazLXI — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

As 2025 Sets, Lucknow Bids Farewell

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/w1GNURQbSe — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Guwahati Marks the End of 2025 With a Sunset Glow

#WATCH | Assam: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/Erpmy7CZWN — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Howrah Bridge Bids Farewell to 2025 at Sunset

#WATCH | West Bengal: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from the iconic Howrah Bridge. pic.twitter.com/u3TUduwAsU — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Gwalior Sees the Last Sunset of the Year 2025

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Gwalior. pic.twitter.com/RhkSgosxfL — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

As 2025 Ends, Srinagar Soaks in Its Last Sunse

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/wgsGDK1jlz — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

The Last Sunset of 2025

The last sunset of the year 2025. Welcome new year 2026. Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead! Home. pic.twitter.com/D1nV9meOPY — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) December 31, 2025

Last sunset of 2025 ! pic.twitter.com/pPZJpSt7so — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) December 31, 2025

The Last Sunset of this Year 2025 🌇🎄#2025wrap pic.twitter.com/bKo1X1z6Vp — Yashodhan (@devrath2709) December 31, 2025

