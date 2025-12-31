New Delhi, December 31: Stunning visuals from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai captured the final sunset of 2025, painting a golden farewell across India. As the sun dips on this monumental year, the nation transitions into high-security festive mode, preparing for vibrant 2026 celebrations and the final midnight countdown to the new year. In Mumbai, the Marine Drive promenade was packed with onlookers as the sun set at 6:12 PM, casting a golden glow over the Arabian Sea. Simultaneously, revellers at Goa’s Miramar Beach celebrated with music and cheers as the year’s final light faded. In the East, the spires of Odisha’s Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri provided a spiritual backdrop to the evening, while at the southern tip in Kanniyakumar, the confluence of three oceans offered a panoramic farewell. Even in Lucknow, despite a winter chill, families gathered at the Gomti Riverfront to catch the final amber rays. As darkness fell, the nation shifted its gaze toward the midnight countdown to 2026. As the final light faded across these diverse landscapes, the nation embraced the end of 2025 with gratitude, shifting its focus toward a hopeful and vibrant New Year. New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks as Auckland Rings in New Year With Dazzling Display Over Iconic Sky Tower (Watch Videos).

Stunning Visuals Capture the Last Sunset of 2025 at Marine Drive

Breathtaking Visuals From Miramar Beach

Last Sunset of 2025 at Shree Jagannatha Temple

Kanniyakumari Witnesses the Final Sunset of 2025

As 2025 Sets, Lucknow Bids Farewell

Guwahati Marks the End of 2025 With a Sunset Glow

Howrah Bridge Bids Farewell to 2025 at Sunset

Gwalior Sees the Last Sunset of the Year 2025

As 2025 Ends, Srinagar Soaks in Its Last Sunse

The Last Sunset of 2025

