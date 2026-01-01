Gurugram, January 1: Viral footage from Sector 29 and other nightlife hubs in Gurugram has reignited a national debate regarding youth culture and public safety following New Year’s Eve celebrations. The video, which surfaced on January 1, depicts scenes of young adults visibly intoxicated, with several individuals seen passing out on sidewalks or vomiting near transit points in the city's popular entertainment districts. While some social media users responded with humor, the visuals have drawn sharp criticism from those concerned about the health and safety risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption. Critics have pointed to the vulnerability of the revelers, citing potential dangers such as alcohol poisoning and road accidents. The incident has prompted calls for greater individual accountability and stricter oversight within the NCR’s nightlife hubs to ensure public celebrations do not compromise safety.

Young Adults Puke on Sidewalks in Gurgaon

Itni bheed me koi kaise NEW YEAR celebrate aur enjoy kar sakta hai koi samjhaa do... 😭 Mujhe to dekh kar anxiety ho rahi hai...😖 pic.twitter.com/W5wd20I68c — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) January 1, 2026

Gurgaon new year After party Scence. New year, New way of celebration. pic.twitter.com/JPxxUqDIRg — Sumit (@beingsumit01) January 1, 2026

