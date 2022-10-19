(G)-IDLE's fifth mini album I Love has ranked #1 on iTunes' Top Album Chart in more than 40 different regions, including Singapore, France, Denmark and more. The title track "Nxde" topped prominent domestic music sites as well including Melon, Genie and more. Congratulations to (G)-IDLE for their great achievements! (G)-IDLE Take Inspiration From Madonna, Marilyn Monroe and Go ‘Nxde’ for Their Retro-Themed Music Video.

View Tweet Here:

