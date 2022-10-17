(G)-IDLE have released their fifth mini album I love and the title track is named "Nxde". In their retro themed music video, there are clear references to Madonna and her bold sense of style, as well as Marilyn Monroe who became Hollywood's sex symbol but still endured tragic struggles. This music video was released as a way of (G)-IDLE saying they want to show their real selves. WATCH: (G)-IDLE Discusses The Motivation Behind Going 'Nxde' In Unique Interview Teaser.

Watch Video Here:

