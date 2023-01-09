Jinyoung will be dropping his solo album Chapter 0: WITH soon and fans are excitedly anticipating his new music. Back in November his agency shared that he would be releasing solo music in the New Year. And sure enough on January 6, Jinyoung revealed his very first set of teasers. GOT7’s Jinyoung's Agency Confirms Release Date of His Solo Album!

Mesmerizing

So Handsome

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)