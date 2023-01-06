GOT7's Jinyoung's agency BH Entertainment shared that the singer will be releasing a solo album. They also shared the release date of the album along with three new teasers. His solo album is titled Chapter 0: WITH, and more teasers as well as the track list will be unveiled. Jay B Birthday: Five Random Videos Of The GOT7 Member We Crush On Everyday.

View Jinyoung's Teasers Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)