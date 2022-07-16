ITZY's 5th mini album Checkmate debuted at number 5 on the worldwide iTunes album chart. The album has 6 songs in total, out of which one titled, "SNEAKERS" has a music video.

View Tweet Here:

#ITZY rank on iTunes charts worldwide with 5th mini album 'CHECKMATE'https://t.co/6O0tsF5Ifr — allkpop (@allkpop) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)