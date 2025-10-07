The Checkmate: USA vs India event has garnered a lot of attention online, particularly after Hikaru Nakamura threw D Gukesh's king chess piece into the crowd following a victory over him at the Checkmate: USA vs India Event. After his victory, Hikaru Nakamura picked up D Gukesh's king chess piece and hurled it into the crowd before waving his hands and celebrating the win. However, while Hikaru Nakamura pulled off this act, which has attracted criticism, a viral video showed D Gukesh gently pick up the chess pieces which have been used in the game and put them back in their places. The reigning world champion picked up the chess pieces and arranged them on the board and won hearts with this gesture. Hikaru Nakamura Throws Gukesh’s King Chess Piece Into Crowd After Winning Bullet Game as Team USA Beat India 5-0 in Exhibition Checkmate: USA vs India Match (Watch Video).

Watch D Gukesh Re-Arrange Chess Pieces After Hikaru Nakamura Throws King into the Crowd

