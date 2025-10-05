The current world number 2 Hikaru Nakamura threw a chess piece in the crowd, while celebrating after winning against world champion D Gukesh in an exhibition Checkmate: USA vs India chess match. At Arlington Esports Stadium in Texas, Team USA won the exhibition encounter 5-0 against India. The match between Hikaru Nakamura and Gukesh was the last one. India were already down 4-0, after beating Gukesh in the fifth one, Hikaru Nakamura took one of Gukesh's chess pieces, believed to be the King, and threw it in front of the live cheering crowd to celebrate. The Nakamura vs Gukesh match saw the winner emerge victorious in a one-minute bullet game, as Gukesh, with his weaker black pieces lost. D Gukesh Beats Magnus Carlsen at Grand Chess Tournament 2025 in Zagreb After Being Called 'Weaker' Player By Norwegian World No 1.

Nakamura Throws Gukesh’s Chess Piece:

HIKARU THROWS A PIECE TO THE CROWD TO CELEBRATE THE USA 5-0! @GMHikaru What an event!! 🔥👏 @CheckmateUSAIND pic.twitter.com/LGnM8JLulJ — Chess.com (@chesscom) October 5, 2025

Nakamura vs Gukesh: Full Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)