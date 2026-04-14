K-pop girl group X:IN is all set to perform in India on April 20, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi. The event will be part of a large cultural showcase and is expected to attract K-pop fans from across the country. The schedule includes a pre-show starting at 2:40 PM, followed by the main performance at 3:30 PM. Adding to the excitement, Aria, the Indian member of the group, shared the announcement on her Instagram page and encouraged fans to attend. She wrote, “Book your tickets now on BookMyShow - it’s FREE.” The upcoming performance marks a special moment for Indian fans, especially as Aria returns to perform in her home country with her group. K-Pop Girl Group Names: From Blackpink to TWICE, 10 Best K-Pop Girl Groups You Should Know Of.

Aria Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aria🐯 (@aria_aami)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (aria's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)