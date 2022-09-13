On Instagram, Loco recently posted a blank white photo with a white heart on it and captioned his post. In his letter to his fans he wrote that he is getting married to his girlfriend who he has been dating for 2 years. He also mentioned that they are being careful due to Covid and will hold a small ceremony with family and friends. Loco grew up with this person as they were in the same neighbourhood when they were kids. Hwasa and Loco’s Upbeat Summer Song ‘Somebody’ Is Now Out!

View Loco's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loco | 로꼬 (@satgotloco)

View Translation of His Post:

Rapper LOCO surprises fans with news of coming marriage!https://t.co/hWVTUCnjnC — allkpop (@allkpop) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)