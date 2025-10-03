A young man posing as a loco pilot was arrested from the engine of the Kalka Express at Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Dressed in a loco pilot’s uniform and carrying a fake railway ID, red and green flags, and a logbook, 20-year-old Akash Kumar of Firozabad had been travelling on trains this way for the past two years. The real loco pilot grew suspicious and caught him in the act. Officials recovered the uniform, ID card, nameplate, flags, and logbook from him. Akash confessed that he used the disguise to save on train fares and had boarded both express and passenger trains. GRP officials have sent him to jail and are investigating whether he was part of a larger network or gang. Etawah Youth Performs ‘Last Rites’ of Girlfriend in Haridwar After Catching Her With New Lover.

Fake Loco Pilot Arrested on Kalka Express in Etawah

Man Posing as Train Pilot Caught with Fake ID

कालका एक्सप्रेस के इंजन से फर्जी लोको पायलट गिरफ्तार, पास में लाल-हरी झंडी और लॉग बुक भी मिली इटावा रेलवे स्टेशन पर कालका एक्सप्रेस के इंजन से एक फर्जी लोको पायलट गिरफ्तार किया गया है. लोको पायलट की यूनिफॉर्म, गले में रेलवे का आईडी कार्ड और हाथ में लाल व हरी झंडी लिए यह युवक… pic.twitter.com/W16b5gQ5Fp — AajTak (@aajtak) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Tushar Srivastava), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

