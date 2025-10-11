A video of a heated altercation between a woman and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard a train has gone viral after both were found travelling without tickets in a first-class AC coach. The woman and her daughter reportedly boarded the coach without valid tickets, claiming her brother was a loco pilot and that she entered the running train only to use the toilet. When the TTE began recording the video of the confrontation, the woman also filmed him and allegedly made a casteist remark after he revealed his name. Another TTE intervened to defuse the situation. The woman’s daughter later said they would shift to the general compartment, but the TTE noted they did not even possess platform tickets, raising questions about how they boarded the train. ‘Show Your Ticket Or Get Out’: Bihar Teacher Caught Travelling Without Ticket, Creates Ruckus on Train; Videos Go Viral.

‘My Brother Is Loco Pilot’: Ticketless Woman Passenger Argues, Makes ‘Casteist Remark’ at TTE

My brother is a loco pilot, so I’ll travel in First AC without a ticket. Yesterday it was a government school teacher, today it’s the sister of a loco pilot, looks like government employees and their family members believe Indian Railways is their personal property. First,… pic.twitter.com/xXeZVMARQ2 — Trains of India 🚆🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) October 11, 2025

