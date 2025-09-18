Asia's first woman train driver Surekha Yadav is all set to retire on September 30. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway said that Surekha Yadav will retire on September 30 after 36 glorious years of service. "A true trailblazer, she broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach," the post read. Yadav, who hails from Maharashtra's Satara, became the country's first female passenger train driver in 1988. According to reports, Yadav took charge of the Rajdhani Express for one final time. The train's more than 18-hour journey to Mumbai from Delhi doubled as her farewell run. Speaking to News18, Yadav said that she will officially retire as Loco Pilot Mail after the run. Mumbai: Central Railway Motorman Drives Train for 18 Km Despite Being Attacked With Chilli Powder, Gets Rs 1000 Reward.

Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav to Retire on September 30

Smt. Surekha Yadav, Asia’s First Woman Train Driver, will retire on 30th September after 36 glorious years of service A true trailblazer, she broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach. Her journey will forever remain a symbol of women… pic.twitter.com/5zDOzvkAD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 18, 2025

