A DoorDash delivery driver, Livie Rose Henderson, has been arrested on two felony counts after filming what she described as a sexual assault incident during a New York delivery and posting the footage on TikTok. Henderson said she arrived at a male customer’s home to find the door open and the man passed out on a couch with his pants down. Believing it to be a sexual assault situation, she recorded the scene, later shared it on TikTok, where it amassed millions of views, and reported it to DoorDash and police. Her post was later removed. Two days after submitting her report, her Dasher account was deactivated. Police have now charged her with unlawful surveillance and dissemination of surveillance images, saying she illegally recorded and published the footage. DoorDash confirmed she was terminated for sharing explicit content, not for reporting the alleged assault. California: Cyclist Turns Into Fireball After Colliding With Speeding Car’s Fuel Tank in Salinas; Horrifying Video Shows Bystanders Rushing to Save Him.

DoorDash Delivery Girl Arrested After Filming Partially Naked Man

