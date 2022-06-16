Our Blues starring Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-a, Lee Byung-hun and others has been rated the most buzzworthy drama during its final week on air. This sweet and romantic drama about the different stories of multiple people who live on Jeju Island topped the list of most buzzworthy dramas. Actors Lee Byung-hun and Kim Hye Ja also shot up to Number 2 and 3 on the most buzzworthy cast members list. Our Blues: Shim Dal-gi and Kim Jae Won, Bae Hyun-sung and Roh Yoon-seo Make You Root For Them More Than The Lead Characters.

