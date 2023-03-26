Actress Kim So Eun's agency have denied any dating rumours with We Got Married actor Song Jae Rim. As per reports, the actress's agency released a press statement saying the 'dating rumor with Song Jae Rim is untrue.' Speaking about the rumour, Song Jae Rim uploaded a picture on his social media account which was taken at Sanrio Puroland theme park during a trip to Tokyo. On the other hand, actress Kim So Eun shared a photo at the same place which caused the dating rumours to spread like a wildfire. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo and Han So Hee Transform Into ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ Characters, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions.

Check The Tweet Here:

Reps of #KimSoeun says that the actress went to Japan with #ThreeBoldSiblings staffs and met #SongJaerim with their stylist (same person) as their trip schedules clash with each other, denying dating rumor between the 2 actorshttps://t.co/Im1zHQ5tps#KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/uQ5q5mbzg3 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) March 26, 2023

