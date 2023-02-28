Rocky has officially left Astro after his contract ended. The band will continue promotions with the rest of the 5 members, and they will be focusing on on unit and individual activities for now. Rocky and Fantagio both shared updates on him leaving the band. You can check it out below.

Rocky and Fantagio's Letters 

