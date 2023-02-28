Rocky has officially left Astro after his contract ended. The band will continue promotions with the rest of the 5 members, and they will be focusing on on unit and individual activities for now. Rocky and Fantagio both shared updates on him leaving the band. You can check it out below.

Rocky and Fantagio's Letters

[FULL ENG TRANS] Summary: Rocky left ASTRO and Fantagio, ASTRO will be continuing as a 5 member group in the future (aka we have probable assumption that MJ renewed) T/N: I hope my trans gives u some solace, comfort and full understanding in these times my fellow AROHAs 🫂💜 pic.twitter.com/V7LaIH1a8c — 별☆STAR (@heybangaji) February 28, 2023

Fantagio shares that #Rocky is leaving both the agency and #ASTRO as his contract ends. ASTRO will continue to promote with 5 members, but for the time being, the members will be focusing on unit & individual activities#KoreanUpdates RZ https://t.co/7XeSrZipqX — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 28, 2023

