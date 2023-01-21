Korean Actor Na Chul of Vincenzo and Weak Hero Class 1 fame is no more and died earlier on this day due to exacerbated health issues. His funeral procession will be held on the 23rd. Na Chul Dies at 36; Korean Actor’s Mortuary to be Kept at Soonchunhyung University Hall.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'Vincenzo' and 'Weak Hero Class 1' actor #NaChul passes away at the age of 36 https://t.co/4vitJSOsVw — allkpop (@allkpop) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)