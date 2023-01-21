Actor Na Chul, who gave masterful performances in various productions, has died. According to an entertainment industry official on the 21st, Na Chul passed away this morning while undergoing treatment for a recent deterioration in health. He was 36 years old. Arrangements were made for the deceased at the funeral home of Soonchunhyang University in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Kim Ji Eun Confirmed To Join New K-Drama As Female Lead, Na In Woo and Lee Kyu Han To Reportedly Star.

The Tweet Which Was posted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)