Do we smell a new K-drama in the making? It certainly makes our hearts flutter thinking of such a possibility. Now, Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki who is known to bless fans’ timelines once in a while, was at it again, posting a couple of pics on Instagram. The 36-year-old Hallyu star dressed casually in a pair of jeans and an oversized t-shirt looked engrossed in watching something on his mobile screen. And that something was Kim Tae-Ri’s vlog! Wow, too cute. That’s exactly how Twitterati are describing the photos. Interestingly, Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-Ri have worked together in the 2021 sci-fi space movie Space Sweepers. One would not mind seeing them pair up again.

Here's Song Joong-ki's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Here's How Song Joong-ki Fans Reacted:

Message accepted 😂😂 Actor Song Joong Ki insta update#KimTaeRiVLog https://t.co/zxOxWq0Y1u pic.twitter.com/Hz4F1rf77d — Touché by Tae Ri (@taeri_yeosin) May 16, 2022

A rare photo of Song Joongki watching Taeri's vlog 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TrntiMhDeW — ً (@kdramatreats) May 16, 2022

OMFG YOU GUYS SONG JOONG KI X TAERI CRUMBS FOR TODAY!!! HUHUHU SJK U LOVE MMM GIRLS? HEHE 💖 thank you oppa for your support to uri Kim Tae-ri! #SongJoongKi ig update <333 pic.twitter.com/MKnrz3FSlR — mademoiselle (@sjknjyb) May 16, 2022

