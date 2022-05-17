Do we smell a new K-drama in the making? It certainly makes our hearts flutter thinking of such a possibility. Now, Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki who is known to bless fans’ timelines once in a while, was at it again, posting a couple of pics on Instagram. The 36-year-old Hallyu star dressed casually in a pair of jeans and an oversized t-shirt looked engrossed in watching something on his mobile screen. And that something was Kim Tae-Ri’s vlog! Wow, too cute. That’s exactly how Twitterati are describing the photos. Interestingly, Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-Ri have worked together in the 2021 sci-fi space movie Space Sweepers. One would not mind seeing them pair up again.

Here's Song Joong-ki's Instagram Post:

Here's How Song Joong-ki Fans Reacted:

