Blinks, this is NOT a drill! We repeat this is not a drill. Jennie is here, and she is here to slay and stay. As the BLACKPINK star makes her much-awaited debut with The Idol, this are getting serious. Jennie's sexy dance moves in the first episode of the series will leave you crazy and thrilled. She is breaking all K-pop norms and setting the screen on fire. If you have missed the reactions of Netizens, don't worry you got you covered. Check out few twitter reactions here. BLACKPINK's Jennie Party Viral Video: Watch 'Human Chanel' Dance at The Idol Premiere Afterparty.

Okay..! This is Crazy But True

the way she looks at jocelyn, she’s either in love or about to steal her entire career pic.twitter.com/rXunmy6ttd — dee (@tsxpink) June 5, 2023

Hell Yeah... We Love The Plot

she's so hot oh god. Watch the idol for the plot The plot: pic.twitter.com/lq9QP3Crs1 — Jennierubyjane (@yiyi22985834) June 5, 2023

Perfect Reply

this is what kpop stans were expecting jennie to do in the idolpic.twitter.com/uUGJvxKQ3J — niko (@jnkobsession) June 5, 2023

Someone Said The Truth

she’s too hot is not funny anymore… pic.twitter.com/JVqpX6jQhW — ❦ (@JNK1ACE) June 5, 2023

Feeling Hot? Thanks To Jennie...

