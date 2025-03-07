BLACKPINK's Jennie has unleashed a bold diss track, "Like Jennie," on March 7, from her album Ruby. The music video mirrors her previous release, "ExtraL" featuring Doechii, showcasing her unapologetic confidence and fierce persona. Her commanding vocals further intensify the track’s impact, complemented by strong visuals that demand attention. When the teaser for "Like Jennie" dropped, some netizens noted its resemblance to Alia Bhatt's "Rani" theme from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Nevertheless, Jennie’s unrelenting lyricism and captivating chorus in her latest single solidify her distinctive style. Check out the track below! ‘Do Something Original’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Called Out For Plagiarising Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rani’ Theme From ‘RRKPK’ For Her New Single.

Watch "Like Jennie" Music Video:

