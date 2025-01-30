BLACKPINK’s Jennie never fails to amaze with her amazing style and impeccable sartorial choices, and her latest appearance is no exception. At the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show, the K-pop idol dazzles in a champagne gold gown that perfectly accentuates her enviable figure. The breathtaking dress features diamond studs, a flowing train, and a bold cutout that adds an extra dose of oomph. Her dewy, radiant makeup with a glossy finish enhances her features and perfectly complements her look. Her luscious locks, styled neatly and cascading down her shoulders, add the finishing touch with finesse. Jennie effortlessly radiates princess vibes. View Jennie’s pictures below. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner Serve Glam at Chanel Haute Couture 2025 Show in Paris (See Pics).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie at the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dazzles in Champagne Gold Gown

