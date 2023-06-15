The popular Netflix series, XO Kitty, has been officially renewed for an eagerly awaited Season 2. Excitement surrounds the show's renewal as fans eagerly anticipate its return. The official announcement brings with it anticipation for the release date and teaser of the upcoming season. The cast members shared a video on social media to make the announcement where they are seen excited to share the good news with everyone. Drawing inspiration from Jenny Han's renowned To All The Boys trilogy, the enchanting world of XO Kitty comes to life in this delightful American-Korean adaptation. The series follows the teenage matchmaker, Kitty, as she embarks on a heartfelt love story. Reuniting with her long-distance boyfriend, their paths intersect at a boarding school that holds a special connection to Kitty's late mother. XO Kitty: 5 Kdrama Cliches That Save Anna Cathcart and Choi Minyeong's Silly Netflix Show.

