Mario Kart World, an upcoming racing kart game from Nintendo featuring "Mario," will be launched for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console. Mario Kart World, part of the popular Mario Kart series, will allow players to race in an open world with some off-roading elements. Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled on April 2, 2025 (yesterday), with a 1080p 120Hz display, mouse mode, 4K dock, and various other features at USD 499.99 (around INR 42,000). Nintendo Switch 2 will be launched on June 5, 2025.

Mario Kart World Launch Set for June 5 on Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World launches June 5 with Nintendo Switch 2. pic.twitter.com/gZFNjCacOz — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) April 2, 2025

