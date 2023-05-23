XO Kitty makers are quite smart, we have to give it to them. Rather than investing in character development and building a strong premise, they relied on Kdrama cliches to sail through. And they did a spectacular job. Despite being an outrageously silly show, it's extremely addictive. The writers have spun the tales using these stereotypes so well that you want to watch more and more. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Photo with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Park Bo Gum, Future and Jingyi Zhang Along With Gorgeous Solo Shots in Celine Outfit!.

If you are wondering what kind of Kdrama cliches they rely on to make it worthwhile, let us give you five of them.

The Chaebol-commoner shipping

Dae (Choi Minyeong) and Kitty (Anna Cathcart) make a beautiful teenage couple on the show. But by the end of it, we fell back on the tried and tested kdrama formula of Chaebol and commoner shipping. Now everyone in the social media world is rallying behind Minho (Sang Heon Lee) and Kitty's romance. Now everyone wants them to be the endgame.

Enemies to lovers in second lead syndrome

Minho suddenly becomes the pinning second lead in the Kitty-Dae equation. He is rich and he hates Kitty, initially. But falls for the same girl. We have seen scores of Kdramas on this same storyline.

the enemy to lover trope is my weakness #XOKitty pic.twitter.com/KqWUt4Pwh3 — 이녑바라기 🌻 (@inyeopsubs) May 21, 2023

Kitty's makeover

One thing that made Kitty a cut above the rest of the Covey sisters is she is witty, sharp and intelligent. She also is devoid of filters. The makers in her own spin-off dumb down her IQ and go through the typical image makeover trope. The club scene where she enters wearing the LBD and turns everyone's heads, that screams of cliche. Makeovers are a common theme in Kdramas.

The annoyingly perky female lead

It's obvious in many romantic kdramas where the hero is a no-nonsense rich guy with a stingy personality, the heroine is always free-spirited, brash and always happy. Kitty transforms into exactly that in the spin-off and often becomes quite annoying. Bo Ra Deborah: Yoo In-Na's Dialogue on Auschwitz Concentration Camp Receives Major Backlash, Writers Apologise.

The gay angle

Korean BL dramas are getting a lot of takers worldwide presently. In fact, last year, there was even a BL reality show which is soon getting a second season. Thus keeping XO Kitty topical, there are gay and lesbian couples as well.

Now we are as confused as Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) was in Heirs when he said 'Do I Like You?' to Cha Eun-sung (park Shin-ye). Ditto for XO Kitty.

