Nintendo Switch 2 will get the enhanced edition of the Pokemon Legends Z-A video game. The Pokemon Legends Z-A will launch around late 2025 and reportedly offer real-time Pokemon battles with Mega Evolutions. The upcoming Pokemon game will have improved framerate and resolution options.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Enhanced Edition Coming on Nintendo Switch 2

