Lee Min Ho turned 38 on June 22, 2025. Born in Seoul, South Korea, the actor has grown into one of the country's most beloved and celebrated stars, known for his roles in hit shows like Boys Over Flowers, Summer Love, City Hunter, and When the Stars Gossip. To mark the special occasion, Lee Min Ho took to Instagram and surprised fans with a carousel of photos from his birthday celebrations. In the pictures, he can be seen adorably posing with countless gifts, cakes, flower bouquets, and balloons sent by his devoted fans. Expressing his gratitude, Lee Min Ho thanked his fans for their constant love and support, saying that their care has played a big role in shaping who he is today. He captioned his post, "I am grateful to the big loves who make me exist today

Lee Min Ho’s 38th Birthday Celebrations

