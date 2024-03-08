Kranti Redkar, Marathi Actress and Wife of Sameer Wankhede, Receives Death Threats From Pakistan; Shares Screenshots on X (View Pics)

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, a Marathi actress and wife of former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, faced threats via phone calls and WhatsApp. She shared screenshots of contact numbers, including calls from Pakistani and UK, urging police attention. "For a year, I've endured death threats from these numbers. Please take note. The police are aware," she wrote on her X account. Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Sameer Wankhede for Allegedly Demanding Rs 25 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede's X Post

@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the Uk. Just wanted to bring it to your kind notice 🙏 This has been happening since last one year. The police… pic.twitter.com/pdgytGCYRp — KRANTI REDKAR WANKHEDE (@KrantiRedkar) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)