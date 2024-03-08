Kranti Redkar, Marathi Actress and Wife of Sameer Wankhede, Receives Death Threats From Pakistan; Shares Screenshots on X (View Pics)

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, a Marathi actress and wife of ex-NCB director Sameer Wankhede, reported receiving death threats from Pakistani and UK numbers. She shared screenshots of the contacts on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, a Marathi actress and wife of former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, faced threats via phone calls and WhatsApp. She shared screenshots of contact numbers, including calls from Pakistani and UK, urging police attention. "For a year, I've endured death threats from these numbers. Please take note. The police are aware,"  she wrote on her X account.  Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Sameer Wankhede for Allegedly Demanding Rs 25 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede's X Post

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kranti Redkar Kranti Redkar Death Threats Kranti Redkar Wankhede Marathi Actress Kranti Redkar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann Launch AAP’s Poll Campaign In Delhi With ‘Sansad Mein Bhi Kejriwal’ Slogan
Close
Search

Kranti Redkar, Marathi Actress and Wife of Sameer Wankhede, Receives Death Threats From Pakistan; Shares Screenshots on X (View Pics)

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, a Marathi actress and wife of ex-NCB director Sameer Wankhede, reported receiving death threats from Pakistani and UK numbers. She shared screenshots of the contacts on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, a Marathi actress and wife of former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, faced threats via phone calls and WhatsApp. She shared screenshots of contact numbers, including calls from Pakistani and UK, urging police attention. "For a year, I've endured death threats from these numbers. Please take note. The police are aware,"  she wrote on her X account.  Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Sameer Wankhede for Allegedly Demanding Rs 25 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede's X Post

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kranti Redkar Kranti Redkar Death Threats Kranti Redkar Wankhede Marathi Actress Kranti Redkar Sameer Wankhede Sameer Wankhede Wife
You might also like
Jawan Trailer Impact: Sameer Wankhede Writes ‘I Fear No Hell’ in Cryptic Post, Is It His Response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral ‘Beta–Baap’ Dialogue?
Bollywood

Jawan Trailer Impact: Sameer Wankhede Writes ‘I Fear No Hell’ in Cryptic Post, Is It His Response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral ‘Beta–Baap’ Dialogue?
Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘BAAP’ Dialogue Sets Internet on Fire! Netizens Believe This is King Khan’s Response to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy
Bollywood

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘BAAP’ Dialogue Sets Internet on Fire! Netizens Believe This is King Khan’s Response to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy
Sameer Wankhede Sameer Wankhede Wife
You might also like
Jawan Trailer Impact: Sameer Wankhede Writes ‘I Fear No Hell’ in Cryptic Post, Is It His Response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral ‘Beta–Baap’ Dialogue?
Bollywood

Jawan Trailer Impact: Sameer Wankhede Writes ‘I Fear No Hell’ in Cryptic Post, Is It His Response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral ‘Beta–Baap’ Dialogue?
Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘BAAP’ Dialogue Sets Internet on Fire! Netizens Believe This is King Khan’s Response to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy
Bollywood

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘BAAP’ Dialogue Sets Internet on Fire! Netizens Believe This is King Khan’s Response to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy
Sameer Wankhede-Shah Rukh Khan WhatsApp Chats Leak: Bombay High Court Pulls Up Former NCB Mumbai Chief for Sharing His Conversation With SRK, Extends Interim Protection
News

Sameer Wankhede-Shah Rukh Khan WhatsApp Chats Leak: Bombay High Court Pulls Up Former NCB Mumbai Chief for Sharing His Conversation With SRK, Extends Interim Protection
Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Corruption in Aryan Khan Drug Case, His Wife Kranti Redkar Receive Threats, Obscene Messages Online (Watch Video)
News

Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Corruption in Aryan Khan Drug Case, His Wife Kranti Redkar Receive Threats, Obscene Messages Online (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Dragon Ball
200K+ searches
Afghanistan vs Ireland
100K+ searches
Akira Toriyama
100K+ searches
Dolly Sohi
100K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Dragon Ball
200K+ searches
Afghanistan vs Ireland
100K+ searches
Akira Toriyama
100K+ searches
Dolly Sohi
100K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma