Former Mumbai NCB zonal director and IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, facing a legal tussle over Netflix’s series Ba**ds of Bollywood, refused to make detailed comments on the matter, saying only: “Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs).” He made the remark while attending a drug awareness programme in Govandi, Mumbai, organised by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, where he was the chief guest. His comments followed the Delhi High Court hearing his defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment—owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan—and others, including Aryan Khan in his directorial debut. Wankhede has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions, declarations, and damages, claiming the series presents false and defamatory content that damages his reputation and erodes confidence in anti-drug agencies. The court questioned the Delhi jurisdiction, with his counsel citing nationwide viewership and memes. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Delhi High Court Asks Sameer Wankhede To Amend Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan and Netflix.

Sameer Wankhede’s Cryptic Remark on Ba**ds of Bollywood

