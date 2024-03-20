Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation case against Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, seeking ₹11 lakh in damages. The case was filed before the Dindoshi City Civil Court in Mumbai, India. Wankhede alleges Rakhi and Ali attempted to tarnish his image and defame him. Rakhi Sawant is yet to respond to Wankhede's claims. Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Sameer Wankhede for Allegedly Demanding Rs 25 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan.

Former (NCB) Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant And Her Lawyer 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)