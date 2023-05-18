In a joyous celebration of love and togetherness, Malyalam actor Aswin Jose and Feba Johnson exchanged vows and tied the knot. The couple embarked on a new chapter of their lives after eleven years of dating. Hailing from Kottayam Tiruvalla, Ashwin ventured into the world of cinema with his debut film 'Queen,' directed by Djo Jose. Since then, he has showcased his acting prowess in a total of six films, including notable works such as 'An International Local Story,' 'Kumbarees,' and 'Anuragam.' Maamannan: First Song of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Film, Composed by AR Rahman, to Arrive on May 19.

