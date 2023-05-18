After the initial first-look poster, the makers of Maamannan, with Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vedivelu in the lead roles, will release the first single on May 19. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the Tamil film, billed as a political thriller, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Theni Eswar helms cinematography and Selva RK is in charge of editing. Maamannan First Look: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu Look Intense in This Poster; Mari Selvaraj’s Film To Release in June.

The Red Giant Movies official handle shared the first-look poster for the song and tweeted, "Get ready for the musical storm. The first song from #MAAMANNAN drops on May 19th." The film has been bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, which is Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house. Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu In Mari Selvaraj’s Next!.

Read The Post On Twitter By Red Giant Movies:

Udhayanidhi, who was last seen in Psycho and Nenjuku Needhi, has announced that Maamannan will be his last film as an actor. It is, incidentally, director Mari Selvaraj's third film after Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan.

